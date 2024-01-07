Classic NC field trip could become victim of climate change

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A classic North Carolina field trip is reportedly becoming a victim of climate change.

We’re talking about the USS North Carolina, permanently docked and serving as a floating museum in Wilmington, the Washington Post reports.

Museum leaders have documented a more than 7,000% increase in total flooding since the museum first opened to the public in 1961.

Last year, Hurricane Idalia contributed to heavy flooding in the area.

In 2020, roughly half of the property was flooded due to high tides and heavy rain.

The battleship is choosing to cooperate with the changing landscape instead of fighting it.

Plans include restoring the flood-prone parking lot to a tidal creek and wetland by planting trees, shrubbery, and native plants.

All of this construction is expected to take eight months and be completed just before peak hurricane season.

Funding for the project is coming from state and federal grants and the state budget.

