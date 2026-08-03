Classroom Central opens as teachers stock up and prepare for new school year

CHARLOTTE — Teachers across the Charlotte area are already getting classrooms ready for the first day of school, and many are turning to Classroom Central for free supplies to help offset hundreds of dollars they often spend out of pocket each year.

Lonazia McGlown, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher, is gearing up for her first-grade students at Hornets Nest Elementary School.

“I love it. I’m so super excited,” McGlown said. “I like to see my students grow, like them starting as babies, and then they come out, and they know how to write their name.”

She visited Classroom Central for the first time.

McGlown would usually spend about $500 every year on her classroom.

Thanks to Classroom Central, she no longer needs to spend her own money on supplies, though she has always been willing to do so for her students.

“Give grace and send patience to teachers,” McGlown said. “Me being here on my own time is just me being dedicated already for like the school year.”

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