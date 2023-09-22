MV Realty files for bankruptcy amid controversy regarding 40-year listing agreements

MV Realty filed a voluntary petition for bankruptcy in North and South Carolina Friday morning.

The company filed under Chapter 11.

This news comes after Action 9 reporter Jason Stoogenke first reported on the business last year.

That sparked Stein’s lawsuit and a new law in North Carolina that prohibits long-term real estate contracts like the ones MV Realty used.

In August 2023, a judge issued a preliminary injunction against the real estate company.

Homeowners would get a small check now but a big penalty later, which is 3% of the value of your home, if you don’t use it to sell your house.

The U.S. Senate began pressing MV Realty for answers about its 40-year listing agreements.

