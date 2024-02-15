Cleveland County PE teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A physical education teacher at a local elementary school has been arrested for the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began when a concerned citizen said that they had chatted with Anthony Marqui Neal on a dating site. During that conversation, Neal allegedly revealed some disturbing information about children, according to deputies.

Anthony Marqui Neal

Deputies interviewed Neal and it was discovered that he was a teacher at a local elementary school.

According to a website associated with Cleveland County schools, Neal is a physical education teacher at Washington Elementary.

A search warrant was eventually issued, and a search of his home led to several electronic devices being seized. He was then suspended by school administrators, according to deputies.

Deputies said an examination of the seized devices uncovered images and a video of minor children involved in sex acts.

These images and the video were not of anyone local or children from the Cleveland County school system, according to deputies.

Neal has been charged with first-degree sex exploitation of a minor, second-degree sex exploitation of a minor, and third-degree sex exploitation of a minor.

Deputies said the investigation into this case is ongoing and more charges could be filed.

He is being held at the Cleveland County Detention Center with a $150,000.00 bond.

