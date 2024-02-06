Teaching assistant accused of taking inappropriate photo of young student

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old teaching assistant was charged in Union County after deputies said she allegedly took an inappropriate photo of a student.

According to investigators, Hannah Embrey was arrested as part of an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office that began last week. Deputies were told Embrey, an instructional assistant at Shiloh Valley Primary School, had “reportedly taken an inappropriate photograph of a student at the school.”

The school has students from pre-K through second grades.

Embrey was charged with one count of misdemeanor peeping into a room while possessing a photo device and one count of felony disseminating photo obtained by peeping violation.

Union County Public Schools put Embrey on administrative leave pending the outcome of their internal investigation. The district said she has been on leave since Feb. 1.

“From the moment our deputies were notified, we began investigating all the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement. “After a timely, thorough investigation, it was evident that this instructional assistant made a bad decision and criminal charges were appropriate. Ensuring the safety and privacy of our local children is a paramount concern for my office and I encourage anyone with additional information about this case to contact our detectives.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the UCSO Main Office at 704-283-3789.

