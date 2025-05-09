Cleveland County residents reflect on deadly tornado 36 years later

CASAR, N.C. — Some residents in Casar can still remember a deadly tornado that happened 36 years ago.

Four people were killed, 30 were hospitalized, and 19 homes were destroyed in the Cleveland County town.

The severe weather system on May 5, 1989, also caused widespread damage.

Power lines and trees fell, and trucks were tossed around like toys.

