Clinton College under scrutiny for financial struggles and late payroll

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Clinton College is facing increased scrutiny regarding its financial and payroll practices, drawing attention from its accrediting agency and federal oversight bodies.

Employees have reportedly not received paychecks on schedule, prompting external monitoring of the institution in York County.

The Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools, also known as TRACS, is the college’s accrediting agency and has acknowledged the financial struggles and payroll challenges reported by the school.

Both the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education and Federal Student Aid are closely monitoring the situation at the small private college.

A former employee, who requested anonymity, reported receiving late payments multiple times last month before ultimately resigning from Clinton College.

The former employee expressed that she had never encountered such payment irregularities in her professional career.

“Any place that I’ve ever worked, you work and you get paid for when you work,” the former employee said. “I had never seen anything like this in my life. I’ve never worked for anyone who paid us late or paid us partially.”

She added that she hopes for intervention, citing her continued affection for the institution.

“I do hope that someone intervenes because even if I’m not still there, I love Clinton College,” the former employee said.

TRACS is actively monitoring federal regulations to ensure that Clinton College complies with its accreditation standards.

In a statement, the college said:

In response to your recent media inquiry, Clinton College is providing the following statement from Dr. Pamela Richardson Wilks, President of Clinton College:

“Clinton College continues to make progress in addressing its financial challenges. Our leadership team and Board of Trustees remain actively engaged in advancing strategies that will strengthen the College and support its long-term success.

We are grateful for the patience and continued support of our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community partners as we move forward together. We welcome opportunities to work with individuals, businesses, organizations and community leaders who share our commitment to expanding educational opportunities and building a stronger future for Clinton College.

We remain confident in the College’s future, and dedicated to providing our students with the educational experience they deserve."

Federal Student Aid also released a statement regarding the situation, saying:

“Federal Student Aid is closely monitoring recent developments at Clinton College, which is currently certified to disburse federal student aid. Federal regulations require all institutions to apply funds to student accounts within three days of drawing down the funds.

Regulations also require institutions to issue a credit balance refund to a student, if applicable, within 14 days. If needed, the Department has several oversight and enforcement options to ensure that the institution is protecting students and taxpayers.”

Channel 9 previously reported that Clinton College issued financial aid refunds late last year, causing difficulties.

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