Cloninger, Couchenour to face off for York County Council District 7

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — A newcomer is making his case to knock a York County councilwoman out of office.

Debi Cloninger has led District 7 throughout much of the controversy over Silfab Solar but her challenger, Scott Couchenour, says Fort Mill needs a new voice.

Channel 9 spoke to both candidates about their plans to win over voters.

“I’ve been on it. I’m here, I’m experienced. It’s always better to continue with someone who has been doing the job and especially the kind of customer service that I give, which is hands-on 24 hours a day,” Cloninger said. “I give out my cell phone very openly and I’m on call wherever.”

For the past four years she says she’s advocated for District 7, supporting neighbors against Silfab, and pushing to keep up with growth.

“So I want to make sure that my district, District 7, is completely safe from any more high density residential development, and then just make sure that we don’t have another problem that we’re currently having with hazardous chemicals next to schools,” said Cloninger.

She’ll have to overcome a fight from fellow Republican Scott Couchenour.

His top priorities include supporting neighbors against Silfab, bringing money recently cut back to the parks and recreation department, and he wants to explore taxing new development to fund more public projects.

“So last year they cut over $200,000 out of our parks and rec fund to York County. Yeah, so that was one of our main reasons for running,” Couchenour said. “Then the impact fees for the town of Fort Mill, they’ve worked. We got fire departments, police departments, parks with that impact fees for the Fort Mill School District have worked and the county needs to impose impact fees.”

He says it’s his relationships that will help get things done.

“In my eyes, I have relationships with the Fort Mill School District, the Fort Mill School Board, the town and the Fort Mill employees, the town council and the mayor,” Couchenour said.

The candidates have just over a month of campaigning left.

Click here for a map of District 7.

Click the links below to learn more about each candidate:

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