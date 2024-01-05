Close call: Motorcycle nearly hits kid while passing stopped Iredell Co. school bus

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An elementary schooler was nearly hit by someone riding a motorcycle past a stopped school bus on Thursday.

According to the Iredell-Statesville School District, it happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. A bus was stopped on Carlyle Road when a motorcyclist passed by it.

Channel 9 obtained video from highway patrol that shows an elementary school student jumping back from the oncoming motorcycle.

The school system said that stopped school buses are passed about 40 times a day in Iredell County.

“We want to remind our community to slow down and pay attention. Driving distracted is not worth someone’s life,” their statement reads.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is looking into the incident and is asking the public for information. If you know anything about the incident, please call the highway patrol at *HP(*47).

