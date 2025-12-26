Clover High School marching band to perform in Rose Parade

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The Clover High School marching band will soon be in the national spotlight.

They are performing in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, California.

According to the Rock Hill Herald, this will be the last time the Pride of Clover Marching Band will perform together.

This fall, the Clover School District split attendance lines between Clover and Lake Wylie High Schools, and Lake Wylie will open next fall.

