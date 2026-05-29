Clover police officer arrested after threatening boyfriend with gun

CLOVER, S.C. — A Clover police officer is in jail after being accused of threatening her boyfriend with a firearm following an altercation, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say they received a report that Mara Anderton was involved in a disturbance, and that’s when she threatened her boyfriend with a firearm.
Anderton was charged with domestic violence, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and resisting arrest.
Clover Police said in a statement that there will be an internal investigation, and Anderton has been placed on administrative leave without pay until further notice.
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