Early voting begins for South Carolina primary election

CHARLOTTE — Early voting is underway on Tuesday for the statewide primary election in South Carolina.

Voters can cast their early ballots from now until Friday, June 5, ahead of the official primary election day on June 9.

You can check your voter registration and see your sample ballot by clicking this link. You can also see your closest polling location at that link.

Voters will decide on candidates to represent their party in the upcoming general election. There are candidates vying for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. Congress, and more.

You can get informed on who’s running with The Political Beat Primary Candidate Guide at this link.

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