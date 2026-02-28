CLT to increase parking prices at beginning of March

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport will implement increased daily maximum parking rates across all lots and decks beginning March 1, officials said.

The facility’s last rate change was in November 2023.

The updated pricing is intended to cover rising operational costs, officials said. The airport does not collect local tax dollars.

Premium parking options will see the highest daily maximum increases. Valet parking will increase to $50 from $45. The Hourly Deck will rise to $35 from $32, while the Daily Deck, which is available for pre-book only, will increase to $28 from $20.

Lower-cost options and express services are also included in the price update. The Daily North drive-up lot will increase to $18 from $14. Both Long Term one and Long Term two rates will change to $14 from $12. The Express Deck Self-Park will rise to $24 from $20, though the Express Deck Preferred rate remains unchanged at $24.

Except for valet parking, all lots and decks are free for the first 15 minutes, officials said.

Approximately 65% of all parking at the airport is now reserved online, officials said. Of the 25,000 total parking spots at the facility, about 16,000 are available for booking in advance.

The airport also operates a Royalty Program to incentivize advance booking. Currently, more than 250,000 passengers are enrolled in the program, officials said.

The new parking rates take effect on March 1. Airport officials recommended that travelers check availability and reserve spots in advance through the airport’s website or mobile app.

