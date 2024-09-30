CLT racks up new flights to variety of destinations

CHARLOTTE — From the Caribbean and Canada to across the U.S., Charlotte Douglas International Airport has picked up a wide variety of new flights this year.

Among those additions is a nonstop, year-round route to a new international airport in Mexico. American Airlines Group Inc. in late March started a once-daily flight from CLT to Tulum’s Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport, which opened to all travel on March 28.

American also launched several seasonal flights from Charlotte Douglas this year to destinations out west, in Canada and the Caribbean. The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline is by far CLT’s dominant carrier.

Another carrier that’s been especially active this year at CLT is Frontier Airlines. The ultra-low-cost airline based in Denver has added 10 routes at the Charlotte airport.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here for a roundup of new flights at CLT.





