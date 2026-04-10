CMPD: 1 hurt in University City shooting

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a person was shot in University City on Thursday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 100 block of East McCullough Drive.
Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.
That person’s injuries are considered life-threatening, according to MEDIC.
CMPD said it will release additional details as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704‑334‑1600 or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.
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