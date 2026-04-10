Person found shot to death in Kannapolis, police say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating after a person was found shot to death on Wednesday afternoon on Sears Street.

Officers responded around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim deceased from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the case is still active, and no additional details will be released until the victim’s family is notified.

Police, however, believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704‑821‑0300.

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