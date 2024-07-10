CMPD: 3 suspects tied to Uptown killing arrested in multiple states

CHARLOTTE — Police have arrested three people tied to the discovery of a man’s body in Uptown Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

On June 14 around 2 p.m., officers were called to North Graham Street near Eighth Street in Uptown’s Fourth Ward. They were responding to a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 36-year-old Corey Damoan Robinson.

CMPD has classified Robinson’s death as a homicide but has not shared his cause of death.

In a news release Wednesday, CMPD said it obtained arrest warrants for three people in connection with Robinson’s death.

Officers said they arrested 37-year-old Lasha Lynne Big Eagle on July 2 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She’s been charged with obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft.

Ayyad Faour Sukkar, 24, was arrested on July 5 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was charged with murder, common law robbery, financial transaction card theft and larceny of a motor vehicle.

The third suspect, 50-year-old Tracey Pinnix Sukkar, was arrested in Charlotte on Tuesday. She has been charged with obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft.

CMPD said it took cooperation from multiple law enforcement agencies across the country to bring the charges.

Police asked anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS. You can also talk to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600.

