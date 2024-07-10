Man charged in crash that left 1 dead and 2 hurt, police say

CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others in east Charlotte.

During the early morning hours of July 8, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a collision on Central Avenue near North Sharon Amity Road.

At the scene, police found two vehicles: a Chevrolet Uplander lying on its passenger side and a Honda Accord with damage to the front. One passenger in the Chevrolet was unconscious and not responding.

MEDIC pronounced the unresponsive passenger, 39-year-old Abigail Ramirez Romero, dead at the scene. Two other passengers from the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital with injuries.

An investigation revealed that the Chevrolet hit the Honda after running through a red light. The Chevrolet then continued on Central Avenue and rolled onto the passenger side, according to police.

Police also said the occupants of the Chevrolet were not wearing seatbelts, and the driver may have been under the influence at the time of the collision.

On July 10, police announced that 22-year-old Dimas Ramirez had been arrested and charged in connection with this case.

Ramirez, later identified as the driver of the Chevrolet Uplander, has been charged with felony death by motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving without an operator’s license, and driving without insurance.

He is currently in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the investigation into this crash is active and ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information regarding this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

