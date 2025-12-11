CMPD: 9-year-old boy reported missing in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 9-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

Police said David “DJ” Miller Jr. was last seen running away from his home on New Renaissance Way Thursday morning.

Family members believe he may be with unknown friends in the area.

Miller is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants with orange Crocs.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

