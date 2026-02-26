CMPD arrests 2 men, juvenile in 2024 murder case

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested two men and a juvenile Tuesday in connection with a 2024 homicide in north Charlotte. The arrests follow an investigation into the death of 21-year-old Xeniel Baez.

The homicide occurred on April 7, 2024, on Druid Hills Way near North Graham Street. Baez was found at the scene and transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers with CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team located and arrested 20-year-old Woodie Daniels III and 19-year-old Domonique Battle. A juvenile was also taken into custody as part of the investigation. All three suspects face charges of murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Both men were subsequently transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile suspect was also interviewed by detectives before being charged.

The investigation into the case remains active and ongoing. CMPD has not released further details regarding the circumstances of the robbery or the arrests.

