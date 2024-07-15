Local

CMPD asks for help finding 82-year-old man with early-onset dementia

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Elijah McCarthy Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 82-year-old Elijah McCarthy.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Police are asking for help finding an 82-year-old man.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Elijah McCarthy was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday at the Nordstrom Rack at the Carolina Pavilion on South Boulevard.

Authorities said McCarthy has early-onset dementia and may be driving a white 2021 Nissan Sentra with Connecticut license plate 9AKVFO.

McCarthy is described as 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He is balding with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and tan pants.

Anyone who sees him or the car should call 911.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has also issued a Missing Endangered Alert for McCarthy.



©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read