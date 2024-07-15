CMPD asks for help finding 82-year-old man with early-onset dementia

CHARLOTTE — Police are asking for help finding an 82-year-old man.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Elijah McCarthy was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday at the Nordstrom Rack at the Carolina Pavilion on South Boulevard.

Authorities said McCarthy has early-onset dementia and may be driving a white 2021 Nissan Sentra with Connecticut license plate 9AKVFO.

McCarthy is described as 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He is balding with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and tan pants.

Anyone who sees him or the car should call 911.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has also issued a Missing Endangered Alert for McCarthy.









