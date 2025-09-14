Local

CMPD asks public’s assistance finding missing man with dementia

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a missing man with dementia.

Ikechukwu “Ike” Joseph Obiora, 70, was last seen leaving his home at the 3000 block of Brownes Creek Road on Sunday around 7 a.m.

His family said he has dementia. A silver alert request is being submitted for him.

Obiora is believed to be traveling in a silver 2013 Toyota Venza with no tag.

He is described as a 6-foot-2, 207-pound black male with brown eyes and black or gray hair.

Police have asked that anyone who sees Obiora call 911.

