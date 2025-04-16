CMPD asks for public’s help in finding 74-year-old man

CHARLOTTE — Police in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help in finding a 74-year-old man.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Thomas Harris has dementia and diabetes.

Harris was last seen on Tuesday around 1 p.m. at his home on Rockland Drive in northeast Charlotte, police said. That’s in between North Tryon Street and Old Concord Road.

CMPD said he walked away from his home while wearing a grey jacket, navy blue striped shirt, and glasses.

Police described Harris as 6 feet, 2 inches and approximately 150 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything, police asked that you call 911 immediately.

