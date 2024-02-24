CMPD catches ‘top juvenile’ repeat offender stealing car for 6th time

CHARLOTTE — A teenager known to Charlotte police as a top offender was caught again, CMPD says.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say they arrested the 15-year-old while he was stealing a car on Thursday night.

They say he was arrested 13 times in 2023. Five of those times, he was arrested for stealing a car.

CMPD says they caught him in a stolen 2019 Hyundai that he broke into using step-by-step instructions from a TikTok trend.

He broke the cars window and took the car from a parking lot on North Graham Street. Police spotted the car later that day and tried to stop the car.

The suspect jumped and ran from the police into the woods, but he was caught around 10 p.m. near Booker Avenue, according to CMPD.

He’s charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Resist/Delay/Obstruct and 3 counts of Attempted Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

