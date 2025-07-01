CMPD: Cellphone thefts more than double in South End

CHARLOTTE — Thieves have been stealing cellphones from people in some of South End’s most popular bars and restaurants, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Channel 9 spoke with people on Tuesday who said that they have heard about the problem and are protecting themselves from becoming victims.

The number of reported cellphone thefts in the neighborhood has more than doubled compared to last year, CMPD said.

“My purse always stays in (my) grabbing distance,” said Megan Rolison, a pickpocketing victim. “It’s always shut. It’s never in my back pocket.”

Rolison said she has been pickpocketed before, so she is more aware of keeping her belongings safe from thieves.

Channel 9 reported in May that thieves were stealing phones in South End. The victims’ phones were tracked out of state and even in other countries.

CMPD has been warning about the problem since last year.

“You’re just going out having a drink or just having dinner. You don’t want to think about getting anything stolen,” said visitor Tyler Rhyne.

Rhyne said he will be extra careful from now on when he goes out.

Detectives said you need to keep your phone in a secure place and that one of the easiest ways for thieves to steal your phone is if it’s in your back pocket.

CMPD said there have been 37 cellphones stolen between Jan. 1 and June 23, which is a 106% increase compared to last year.

Investigators said even if you can track where your phone is, it would be difficult to get it back.

