July 4 events go on at Whitewater Center without fireworks after permit rescinded

CHARLOTTE — If you were hoping to catch the fireworks show at the U.S. National Whitewater Center on Monday, you’ll have to make new plans.

Mecklenburg County has pulled all of the permits for the events on Monday and Tuesday. The Whitewater Center had planned a big fireworks display on both days to celebrate the Fourth of July. On Friday, we learned the county pulled the facility’s permit for both nights, and the events, which included yoga and live music, would have to go on without the fireworks.

The news comes after Charlotte’s police chief wrote a letter to the Mecklenburg County manager and the Charlotte city manager with an outline of lingering safety concerns from years past.

In the letter, Chief Johnny Jennings said there’s no plan for a large influx of traffic and no contingencies for stalled or blocked traffic. The center is prepared for 7,500 people but 10,000 are expected.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they didn’t get to view the center’s plan, which appeared to have been copy and pasted from 2022. The Whitewater Center said it hired private security staff but hasn’t said how many.

Channel 9 has reported on these safety issues in the past, including traffic problems from popular events and visitors trespassing onto neighboring properties.

