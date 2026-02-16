CMPD charges man with organizing street takeovers amid ongoing crackdown

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is continuing to crack down on street racing.

Police are charging Nganour Mboup with two counts of organizing a street takeover.

Last year, CMPD arrested Zachary Perialas after he was accused of operating an Instagram account used to promote street takeovers.

After that arrest, police then submitted search warrants to META, asking them to identify accounts that promote the events.

According to CMPD, one of those accounts belonged to Mboup, and Perialas reshared a video he posted.

