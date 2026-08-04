CMPD, Charlotte Center City Partners to host National Night Out celebration in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Charlotte Center City Partners will host a National Night Out celebration Tuesday evening at Victoria Yards.

The event, which will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., is designed to bring families together with local community officers to celebrate safety and strengthen neighborhood relationships.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign held on the first Tuesday of August in cities across the United States. The program began in 1984 in Pennsylvania with neighbors sitting on their porches to meet local law enforcement officers. The Charlotte event aims to replicate this experience to enhance fellowship and promote partnerships between residents and police.

CMPD, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office and the Charlotte FBI Division are all set to participate. Other vendors and agencies scheduled to attend include the Mecklenburg County Library, City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services, the CARES Team, Capital One, Icy Paradice, Family Dollar and more.

The celebration features resource booths from various organizations offering information on health, safety and community services.

There will also be free food and drinks along with music from a local DJ.

Activities for children and games for all participants will be available throughout the two-hour gathering.

Several parking options are available for residents attending the celebration in Uptown Charlotte. On-street parking is located near Victoria Yards and Pivot Parking is available at 225 E. 7th Street. Drivers can also access 2 hours of free parking at The Market at 7th Street.

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