CMPD: Charlotte woman threatened DSS worker with knife over custody dispute

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman is out of jail after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said she threatened a Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services worker.

Police said Shaniya Moore held a pocketknife with a long black blade against the face and neck of a DSS worker and demanded her child be returned.

The warrant said it happened last Wednesday, while the DSS worker was performing an official duty.

Channel 9 reached out to the county about the incident but has yet to hear back.

