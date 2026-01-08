CMPD crowns 2025 ‘Officer Good Boi’ champion

CHARLOTTE — The results are in, and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has named 2025’s “Officer Good Boi” champion.

K-9 Robi came out victorious in the department’s playful annual dog competition.

CMPD announced this year’s winner in a social media post Wednesday evening.

Robi made history as the first winner from the department’s Airport Unit. He’s is an 8.5-year-old Hungarian Vizsla who works in explosive detection.

When he’s off duty, CMPD says Robi enjoys sprinting after tennis balls, diving into the water and racing the 4‑wheeler.

K-9 Robi beat out several other talented contenders in the department. This year’s runner-up, 8-year-old K-9 Alvin, works in narcotic detection.

