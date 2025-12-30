Gastonia Police K-9 team successfully apprehends armed suspects

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police K-9 team, led by Cpl. Warlick, apprehended two armed suspects in two separate incidents within a few days in December.

In the first incident, around 4 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to reports of vehicle break-ins in the Raindrops Road area. After fleeing from a resident who confronted them, the suspects triggered a swift police response, during which K-9 Ozzy was deployed to track them.

During the tracking process, the first suspect was apprehended by perimeter officers without further incident. K-9 Ozzy then tracked the second suspect to Farewell Drive, where the suspect was seen running with a handgun. After ignoring commands to drop the weapon, K-9 Ozzy was deployed, successfully apprehending the suspect, who was later found to be in possession of a stolen handgun.

Both suspects from this incident are juveniles and their identities are being withheld due to their age.

In the second incident on Monday shortly after midnight, police responded to a reported shooting involving 45-year-old William Rice, who allegedly fired a shotgun at another individual but missed. When officers arrived, Rice fled the scene while still armed with the shotgun.

Warlick once again deployed K-9 Ozzy to track Rice. The K-9 led officers several blocks to South Vance Street, where he found Rice in thick brush still holding the shotgun. Rice was taken into custody with no further incident.

Rice has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, along with resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer. He was transported to CaroMont Regional Main for a medical evaluation before booking into the Gaston County Jail.

