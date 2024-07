CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death in south Charlotte.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Wyndham Garden Hotel on Griffith Road.

It is unclear what the nature of the call was.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Town employee accused of standoff, shooting at Clover police officers

Town employee accused of standoff, shooting at Clover police officers





©2024 Cox Media Group