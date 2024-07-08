Town employee accused of standoff, shooting at Clover police officers

CLOVER, S.C. — A man was charged with attempted murder after he shot at police officers and triggered a standoff in Clover last week.

On Friday just after 12 a.m., Clover Police Department officers were called to a home on Stanton Street for a domestic incident. Investigators said detectives could hear gunshots inside the home, despite attempts to deescalate.

More officers arrived on scene and police said the suspect, 57-year-old William Dean Jeffries, shot at the officers.

The police department called their SWAT team in and cleared nearby homes. After about five hours, Jeffries was taken into custody by SWAT officers and turned over to Clover police, who took him to jail and charged him with attempted murder.

No one was injured in the shootings.

Police said Jeffries works for the Town of Clover.

The investigation is still ongoing.

