CMPD hosts inaugural Run Against Crime 5k

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held its inaugural Run Against Crime 5K Saturday morning.

Crime Stoppers collaborated in organizing the event.

The run started at the Charlotte Police and Fire Training Academy on Shopton Road.

Channel 9 spoke with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings about why the Crime Stoppers organization is so important.

“It allows that avenue and that vehicle for people who say, ‘Hey, I know something about this, but I don’t want to come out.’ It has helped solve so many cases year after year. It will continue to solve cases and keep our community safe,” Jennings explained.

Crime Stoppers has been working within the Charlotte community since 1976.

The money raised during the event will go towards local programs focused on preventing and solving crimes.

