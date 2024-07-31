CMPD identifies man stabbed to death at south Charlotte apartments

CHARLOTTE — Max Antunez, 27, was fatally stabbed early Monday in a south Charlotte neighborhood.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported that officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 2 a.m. at the Arbor Village Apartment Homes community, located in the 800 block of Shadow Elm Drive.

Upon arrival, authorities found Antunez deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group