CMPD investigates 2nd deadly shooting of the night

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its second homicide on Friday night.

The latest deadly shooting happened inside an apartment on Pinehurst Park Drive, which is off Providence Road near Fairview Road in south Charlotte.

CMPD said a man was shot to death there. There is no danger to the public.

Another homicide was reported a few hours earlier on Boswell Road in east Charlotte. Someone was shot to death at that location, officials said.

No further information was released, including suspect description.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

