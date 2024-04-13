CMPD investigates 2nd deadly shooting of the night

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its second homicide on Friday night.

The latest deadly shooting happened inside an apartment on Pinehurst Park Drive, which is off Providence Road near Fairview Road in south Charlotte.

A deadly night in Charlotte this Friday.



Since 5pm tonight, police are investigating at least 2 separate homicides in Charlotte.



CMPD said a man was shot to death there. There is no danger to the public.

Another homicide was reported a few hours earlier on Boswell Road in east Charlotte. Someone was shot to death at that location, officials said.

No further information was released, including suspect description.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

