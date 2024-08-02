CMPD investigates attempted armed robbery at South End light rail station

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery at the New Bern light rail station in South End. It happened on Tuesday around 9 p.m.

Channel 9 spoke to the 60-year-old victim who asked for his name not to be used.

He told Channel 9 he was waiting for the train and texting his wife when three teens came out of nowhere. He says the youngest of the three tried to grab his phone, but he pulled it back and refused. Then he says the teen demanded everything he had.

“He says, ‘I’m not messing around with you, mister,’” the man said. “And he pulled out this big, black semi-automatic, with a laser on it. And I remember and he points it right at me. And I see the laser going up my chest. And then it blinded me. And that’s when I realized I’m in big trouble.”

He says two other people were standing at the station when it happened and both started to run as they realized what was going on. The victim says his instinct was to flee so he ran toward one of the strangers who was on the platform and about to jump down to hide. As the man’s back was turned, he heard a shot.

“I heard ‘boom,’” he said. “Then I could smell gunpowder. And I was just like, ‘Oh my God.’ I turned around and they all ran east of the station.”

He then called the police. The man and the other person who witnessed the incident gave statements. He wasn’t shot and the criminals didn’t take anything.

However, he says if it ever happens again, he’s going to comply with the demands.

“My advice would be to be aware of your surroundings. Don’t have your phone out,” he said. “If someone does try to grab your stuff just give it to them. If I had to do it again, I would just gave him the stuff.”

CMPD has not announced any arrests or provided a suspect description. The Charlotte Area Transit System declined to comment.

(WATCH BELOW: Good Samaritan stops robbery at light rail in NoDa)

Good Samaritan stops robbery at light rail in NoDa

©2024 Cox Media Group