Family pushes for safety changes after south Charlotte light rail shooting

CHARLOTTE — A freighting shooting on a light rail in south Charlotte has left a man seriously hurt.

The suspect is now behind bars but the family told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that they don’t t hink Charlotte’s public transit is safe.

The shooting happened at the Archdale light rail station earlier this month shortly after 11 p.m.

“My heart is hurting by it, very much, the rest of my family they are tore up about it,” the victim’s father, Claude Wright, said.

Wright told Counts his son was shot four times while on the blue line.

“He’s trying to overcome everything that he went through on the train line,” Wright said.

Charlotte Area Transportation told Counts that both people got into an argument and one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Tebian Perez Ruff, 31, has been arrested for the shooting. He is facing multiple charges.

The family is pleading for safety changes.

“There should always be safety around all the time when were out and especially on the light rail or anywhere else, Wright said. “It’s not safe for him, would it be safe for anybody in the future to board the light rail, this could have happened to anyone on the train.”

