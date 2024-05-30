Silver Line to Matthews left out of Charlotte’s new light rail plan

MATTHEWS — A new sales tax plan to fund a light rail expansion in Mecklenburg County has its first casualty: the Silver Line extension to Matthews.

Matthews Mayor John Higdon told Channel 9′s Joe Bruno that the new sales tax plan no longer funds light rail to east Charlotte and Matthews.

Instead, the plans call for Bus Rapid Transit from Charlotte to Matthews.

Channel 9 first reported Wednesday when the city of Charlotte reached an agreement to build the Red Line commuter rail project north toward Iredell County. That plan hinges on a sales tax increase referendum, as long as it’s approved by the North Carolina General Assembly.

Higdon says he’s opposed to the change in the sales tax plan.

Matthews Mayor John Higdon tells me the sales tax plan no longer funds light rail to east Charlotte and Matthews. Plans now call for Bus Rapid Transit in this corridor. He is opposed to the change. The Silver Line light rail to the airport remains in the plans. @wsoctv — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 30, 2024

The Silver Line was announced nearly a decade ago, and the original plan would have it run along Independence Boulevard to Monroe Road, running through Matthews.

Under the new plan, the Silver Line rail to Charlotte Douglas International Airport is still in place.

We’ll have more details about the development tonight on Channel 9. Watch the full story at 5 p.m.

(VIDEO: Sullenberger Aviation Museum set to reopen this weekend in west Charlotte)

Sullenberger Aviation Museum set to reopen this weekend in west Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group