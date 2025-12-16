CMPD investigates death of juvenile in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating the death of a juvenile patient in the 7600 block of Gwynne Hill Road in the Hickory Grove Division. The incident was reported on Tuesday morning at 7:40 a.m.

Officers responded to an Assist MEDIC call at the location in east Charlotte near Harrisburg Road, where they found a juvenile patient who was not breathing. The patient was subsequently transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released additional information regarding the investigation or any potential next steps as it remains underway.

