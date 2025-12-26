Local

CMPD investigates death of juvenile in west Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Homicide Investigation CMPD
CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating the death of a juvenile in west Charlotte Friday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near Queen City Drive, according to police.

CMPD said officers responded to a medical call and discovered a juvenile patient who was not breathing.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

No other information has been released. The case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

