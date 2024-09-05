No arrests 9 years after a 7-year-old boy died in a drive-by shooting

CHARLOTTE — Thursday marked nine years since someone killed a 7-year-old boy at a birthday party.
On Sept. 5, 2015, Kevin Rodas was at a cousin’s house in southwest Charlotte when he was killed in a drive-by shooting.
Police have not yet found his killer.
The boy’s family is still pleading for answers, hoping someone will come forward with information that can help.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
