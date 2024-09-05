No arrests 9 years after a 7-year-old boy died in a drive-by shooting

CHARLOTTE — Thursday marked nine years since someone killed a 7-year-old boy at a birthday party.

On Sept. 5, 2015, Kevin Rodas was at a cousin’s house in southwest Charlotte when he was killed in a drive-by shooting.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Police have not yet found his killer.

MORE PREVIOUS STORIES:

The boy’s family is still pleading for answers, hoping someone will come forward with information that can help.

>> Channel 9’s Joe Bruno sat down with Kevin’s mom. Watch Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m. for his report; you may be able to help find her son’s killer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Mother begs for someone to come forward after son’s slaying 3 years ago)

Mother begs for someone to come forward after son's slaying 3 years ago Mother begs for someone to come forward after son's slaying 3 years ago





©2024 Cox Media Group