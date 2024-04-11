Police search for suspect after man gunned down outside home

CHARLOTTE — A family is grieving after a man was gunned down outside their north Charlotte home.

Craig Tobais, 37, was shot and killed at about 1 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Fontana Avenue and there have been no arrests, police said.

Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz spoke with Tobias’ father, who said he was visiting his grandmother and was getting ready to return home when he was shot.

Craig Bowman Sr. said his son told him he loved him before leaving the house.

“I just heard three gunshots, and I came out, and my son was lying right there in the street,” said Bowman Sr. “Why would somebody do this?” he said. “Hating just straight hating. That’s it. Straight haters.”

Tobias’ brother, Craig Bowman Jr., told Channel 9 that he looked up to his brother in so many ways.

“He was a standup guy; he was a leader; he helped me grow; he took care of his kids; he ran a business,” said Bowman Jr.

Now they want justice.

“We will get to the bottom of this, I promise you,” Bowman Sr. said.

“Keep us in y’alls prayers. Watch over the little ones, his sons daughters,” Bowman Jr. said.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com if you have information.

