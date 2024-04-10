‘God stopped that bullet’: Gunfire nearly hits woman inside Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — At least two homes were shot into Monday night in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood. One house had several kids and an infant inside, police said.

It happened along Seney Drive, which is in the Creekside at Coulwood neighborhood just south of Bellhaven Boulevard.

Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz spoke with a woman who said her house was hit by the gunfire. She described the terrifying moments when bullets went flying.

“Pop! Pop! Pop! Like a whole bunch of fireworks inside the house,” she said.

The woman didn’t want to share her identity, but said she was just feet away from where a bullet entered her house. She said she was sleeping when the bullet tore through the other side of her wall, stopping when it hit a bookshelf.

Seney Drive shooting At least two homes were shot into Monday night in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood. One house had several kids and an infant inside, police said.

“I feel blessed,” she said. “Honestly, God stopped that bullet. Because if the bookcase wasn’t there, it would have hit me or my dog.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a driveway next door, two other people took cover behind an SUV when when someone drove up and started shooting at them. The SUV was hit in the trunk and another bullet whizzed by, hitting the garage.

Police said the house was also hit by bullets as several children, including an infant, were inside.

“It’s sad. It’s very devastating,” the woman told Sáenz.

She’s glad nobody was hurt and hopes whoever did it will think about the dangerous consequences.

“Nothing in the moment is worth taking someone else’s life, yet alone your own life,” she said.

At last check, police have not made any arrests in this case.

Neighbors told Sáenz investigators believe it may have been teens targeting the woman’s neighbor, but that’s not confirmed.

(WATCH BELOW: One hospitalized following stabbing at north Charlotte hotel, MEDIC says)

One hospitalized following stabbing at north Charlotte hotel, MEDIC says

©2024 Cox Media Group