CMPD investigating deadly shooting in University City area

CHARLOTTE — One person was found dead after a shooting late Wednesday night in the University City area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD says the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Hyde Pointe Court, which is just off W. Mallard Creek Church Road.

A Channel 9 photographer at the scene spotted investigators focusing on a sedan, and there were multiple evidence markers around the car.

Police told us they found the victim while responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, but the victim later died at the hospital.

We’re asking CMPD for more information about the victim and if they have any details on a suspect.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(VIDEO: 2 bills head to NC governor’s desk to expand ICE operations)