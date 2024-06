CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in east Charlotte Monday night.

The incident occurred on the 3300 block of The Plaza.

Police said The Plaza will be closed between Herrin Avenue and E. 36th Street as the investigation continues.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 1 killed in northeast Charlotte crash, CMPD says

