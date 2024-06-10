1 killed in northeast Charlotte crash, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person died in a crash in northeast Charlotte Sunday night, police said.

It happened around 10 p.m. on North Tryon Street near Eastway Drive, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

At the scene, a Channel 9 crew could see crime scene tape stretched across the road, shutting it down in both directions. We could also see several evidence markers and debris in the roadway.

We’re asking CMPD for more information about the victim and how the crash happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

