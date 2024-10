CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal collision in south Charlotte Wednesday morning.

It occurred just before 3 a.m. on Archdale Drive.

CMPD said Archdale Drive will be closed from Fernhill Drive to High Meadows Lane while they investigate.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.









