CMPD investigating homicide after teen dies in hospital

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide after a teenager died in the hospital after being shot over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday just after 5 p.m. on Curtiswood Drive, just off Eastway Drive.

Ja’Kez Kyiesh Johnson, 19, was found with gunshot wounds and transported to a nearby hospital. Johnson died on Monday, according to CMPD.

It is unclear what led to the shooting and if there are any suspects in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Chief: Crowd of 300, mostly teens, was at Anson Co. party before mass shooting)

Chief: Crowd of 300, mostly teens, was at Anson Co. party before mass shooting

©2023 Cox Media Group