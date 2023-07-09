1 person in hospital after shooting in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person is in the hospital after being shot in northeast Charlotte on Saturday evening.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Curtiswood Drive, just off Eastway Drive.

MEDIC said they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about the shooting.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates

(WATCH BELOW: Arrest made in Statesville shooting that left 1 man hospitalized, police say)

Arrest made in Statesville shooting that left 1 man hospitalized, police say





©2023 Cox Media Group